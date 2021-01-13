Lightspeed POS Inc. (LSPD.TO) (TSE:LSPD) Sets New 1-Year High at $90.88

Lightspeed POS Inc. (LSPD.TO) (TSE:LSPD) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$90.88 and last traded at C$91.44, with a volume of 139540 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$88.04.

LSPD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on Lightspeed POS Inc. (LSPD.TO) from C$61.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS Inc. (LSPD.TO) from C$60.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Pi Financial cut their target price on Lightspeed POS Inc. (LSPD.TO) from C$56.00 to C$52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS Inc. (LSPD.TO) from C$56.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Cormark boosted their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS Inc. (LSPD.TO) from C$60.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lightspeed POS Inc. (LSPD.TO) has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$71.92.

The stock has a market cap of C$10.82 billion and a PE ratio of -107.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$79.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$51.63. The company has a quick ratio of 7.02, a current ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.06.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc. The company's solutions cover front-end customer experience that include point of sale, omni-channel engagement, home delivery, and order and loyalty management, as well as management of discounts, price rules, and gift cards; back-end operations management comprising product and menu, inventory, bookings and membership, customer, employee, accounting, floor and table, workflow, reporting and analytics, and real-time dashboard; and integrated payment gateway solutions.

