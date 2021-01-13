Liminal BioSciences (NASDAQ:LMNL) Shares Down 13.1%

Shares of Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL) dropped 13.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.86 and last traded at $5.05. Approximately 2,397,548 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 2,912,644 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.81.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Liminal BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Liminal BioSciences in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Bloom Burton reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Liminal BioSciences in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Liminal BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.92.

Get Liminal BioSciences alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.36. The company has a market capitalization of $119.32 million, a P/E ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Liminal BioSciences (NASDAQ:LMNL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.03. Liminal BioSciences had a negative net margin of 2,758.32% and a negative return on equity of 196.39%. The business had revenue of $0.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.38 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Liminal BioSciences Inc. will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Liminal BioSciences stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. 14.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Liminal BioSciences (NASDAQ:LMNL)

Liminal BioSciences Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from diseases that have unmet medical needs. It operates through two segments, Small Molecule Therapeutics and Plasma Derived Therapeutics.

Further Reading: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Liminal BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liminal BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.