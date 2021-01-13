Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Shares Bought by RNC Capital Management LLC

RNC Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 477.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 429,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 355,492 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC owned about 0.22% of Lincoln National worth $21,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Lincoln National in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Lincoln National during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lincoln National by 39.6% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Lincoln National during the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Lincoln National by 33,650.0% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,019 shares in the last quarter. 72.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

In other Lincoln National news, insider Wilford H. Fuller sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.77, for a total transaction of $1,319,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 207,130 shares in the company, valued at $10,930,250.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Wilford H. Fuller sold 110,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total value of $5,623,606.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 286,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,596,614.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 151,015 shares of company stock worth $7,781,116. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LNC traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,790,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,673,019. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.61 and its 200 day moving average is $39.81. Lincoln National Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.11 and a fifty-two week high of $61.96. The stock has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by ($2.75). Lincoln National had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 4.28%. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Lincoln National Co. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 8th. This is an increase from Lincoln National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.31%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. BidaskClub downgraded Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Lincoln National from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Lincoln National in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lincoln National currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.42.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

Featured Story: Return on Investment (ROI)

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.