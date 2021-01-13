LiquidApps (DAPP) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $2,671.00

LiquidApps (CURRENCY:DAPP) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. One LiquidApps coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0086 or 0.00000023 BTC on exchanges. LiquidApps has a total market capitalization of $6.06 million and approximately $2,671.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, LiquidApps has traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001382 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000179 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 31.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.06 or 0.00035426 BTC.

LiquidApps Profile

LiquidApps Profile

LiquidApps is a coin. LiquidApps' total supply is 1,051,655,385 coins and its circulating supply is 703,676,156 coins. LiquidApps' official message board is medium.com/@liquidapps . The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency's Github account can be viewed here . LiquidApps' official website is www.liquidapps.io . LiquidApps' official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LiquidApps is a technology company focused on optimizing decentralized development. It has empowered developers and companies with a suite of powerful services running on the first of LiquidApps’ inventions, the DAPP Network, which allows teams to accelerate their development milestones and deliver working products that solve real user problems. “

LiquidApps Coin Trading

LiquidApps can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiquidApps directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LiquidApps should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LiquidApps using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

