Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA) Major Shareholder Sells $41,248.20 in Stock

Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA) major shareholder Eshelman Ventures, Llc sold 13,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.05, for a total value of $41,248.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Eshelman Ventures, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Liquidia alerts:

On Friday, January 8th, Eshelman Ventures, Llc sold 214,721 shares of Liquidia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.11, for a total value of $667,782.31.

On Monday, December 21st, Eshelman Ventures, Llc sold 51,906 shares of Liquidia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total value of $162,465.78.

On Friday, December 18th, Eshelman Ventures, Llc sold 53,309 shares of Liquidia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.14, for a total value of $167,390.26.

On Monday, December 14th, Eshelman Ventures, Llc sold 6,417 shares of Liquidia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total value of $20,085.21.

On Thursday, November 19th, Eshelman Ventures, Llc sold 30,000 shares of Liquidia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.35, for a total value of $100,500.00.

On Monday, November 30th, Eshelman Ventures, Llc sold 200 shares of Liquidia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total value of $626.00.

On Friday, November 27th, Eshelman Ventures, Llc sold 200 shares of Liquidia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total value of $626.00.

On Tuesday, November 24th, Eshelman Ventures, Llc sold 283,465 shares of Liquidia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.15, for a total value of $892,914.75.

Shares of LQDA traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 673,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 542,765. The company has a current ratio of 5.67, a quick ratio of 5.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.54 million, a P/E ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 0.04. Liquidia Co. has a 1-year low of $2.53 and a 1-year high of $12.10.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.03). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Liquidia Co. will post -1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on LQDA shares. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Liquidia in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Liquidia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on Liquidia in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Liquidia presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.45.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Liquidia in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Liquidia by 534.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 5,273 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Liquidia by 82.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 4,146 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Liquidia during the third quarter worth $50,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Liquidia by 56.7% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 4,507 shares during the last quarter. 52.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Liquidia

Liquidia Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company. The company focuses on the development and commercialization of various products using its PRINT technology that enables precise production of drug particles designed to enhance the safety, efficacy, and performance of a range of therapies.

Read More: Why is the price target of stocks important?



Receive News & Ratings for Liquidia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquidia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.