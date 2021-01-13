Lisa Bisaccia Sells 25,177 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Stock

CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) EVP Lisa Bisaccia sold 25,177 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $1,938,629.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,525,905. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE CVS traded down $1.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.92. The company had a trading volume of 6,170,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,403,607. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $52.04 and a twelve month high of $77.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.82.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $67.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.54 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

CVS has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of CVS Health from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.93.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVS. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in CVS Health by 173.7% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 457 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in CVS Health by 47.0% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 541 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in CVS Health by 108.9% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 631 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

Read More: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.