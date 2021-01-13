Litecoin Cash 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $7,000.00 (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (CURRENCY:LCC) traded 14.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 13th. Litecoin Cash has a market cap of $5.77 million and $7,000.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0082 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded up 44.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Mixin (XIN) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $174.10 or 0.00498956 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000018 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34,331.33 or 0.98393447 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000624 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded up 494.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 23.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000172 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About Litecoin Cash

LCC is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 706,770,325 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh

Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash

Litecoin Cash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Litecoin Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

