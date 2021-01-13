Litecoin Plus (LCP) Market Cap Achieves $90,312.02

Litecoin Plus (CURRENCY:LCP) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 13th. One Litecoin Plus coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0328 or 0.00000095 BTC on exchanges. Litecoin Plus has a market cap of $90,312.02 and approximately $38.00 worth of Litecoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Litecoin Plus has traded 34.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $128,660.70 or 3.72109715 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000015 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded 105.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000225 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00012999 BTC.

ICOBID (ICOB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rupaya (RUPX) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BriaCoin (BRIA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000029 BTC.

PLNcoin (PLNC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiteCoin Ultra (LTCU) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Litecoin Plus Coin Profile

LCP is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Litecoin Plus’ total supply is 2,752,341 coins. The official website for Litecoin Plus is litecoinplus.co . Litecoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @Media_LCP and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Plus is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Litecoin Plus

Litecoin Plus can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Plus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Plus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Litecoin Plus using one of the exchanges listed above.

