Litex Hits One Day Volume of $263,006.00 (LXT)

Litex (CURRENCY:LXT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. One Litex token can now be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Litex has traded 2.5% higher against the dollar. Litex has a total market cap of $1.51 million and $263,006.00 worth of Litex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Litex alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.82 or 0.00042758 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00005552 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.44 or 0.00376817 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.22 or 0.00041128 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,548.51 or 0.04184739 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002703 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00013294 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002702 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Litex Token Profile

Litex (CRYPTO:LXT) is a token. It launched on July 1st, 2018. Litex’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,246,999,987 tokens. The official website for Litex is litex.io . Litex’s official Twitter account is @litex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LITEX is a completely decentralized payment ecosystem for cryptocurrency. Built on the business model of YeePay’s star product (the non-bankcard payment solution) along with the BOLT protocol, the LTXN （LITEX Network) enables crypto-purchasers to pay fiat money to merchants on behalf of customers for products and services, and the customers repay cryptocurrency to the purchasers. The whole process is ensured by smart contracts, no centralized organization is involved. “

Litex Token Trading

Litex can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Litex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Litex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.