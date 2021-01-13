Litigation Capital Management Limited (LIT.L) (LON:LIT) Stock Price Up 2.3%

Litigation Capital Management Limited (LIT.L) (LON:LIT)’s share price was up 2.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 68.65 ($0.90) and last traded at GBX 67 ($0.88). Approximately 300,846 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 72% from the average daily volume of 174,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 65.50 ($0.86).

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 59.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 59.40. The company has a market cap of £77.49 million and a PE ratio of 6.04.

About Litigation Capital Management Limited (LIT.L) (LON:LIT)

Litigation Capital Management Limited provides litigation finance and risk management services associated with individual and portfolios of litigation projects in Australia and the United Kingdom. Its services include single-case and portfolios; and class actions, commercial claims, claims arising out of insolvency, and international arbitration.

