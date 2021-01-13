Lition Price Hits $0.0477 on Top Exchanges (LIT)

Lition (CURRENCY:LIT) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 13th. Lition has a market cap of $1.70 million and approximately $160,545.00 worth of Lition was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Lition has traded 10.5% lower against the US dollar. One Lition coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0477 or 0.00000138 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34,539.63 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,062.13 or 0.03075101 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $137.59 or 0.00398369 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $476.74 or 0.01380270 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $204.88 or 0.00593178 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.58 or 0.00476500 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003863 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 26% against the dollar and now trades at $113.34 or 0.00328143 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00021067 BTC.

Lition Coin Profile

Lition (CRYPTO:LIT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. Lition’s total supply is 130,039,257 coins and its circulating supply is 35,542,029 coins. Lition’s official Twitter account is @lithiumcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lition’s official message board is medium.com/lition-blog . The official website for Lition is www.lition.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lithium is a Blake 256 coin based on Photon but with smaller block awards that will decrease over time. The Max Lithium to be produced are 25,228,800 The block time is 3 minutes and difficulty can retarget a maximum of 10% every 20 blocks (5% max until block3500). “

Lition Coin Trading

Lition can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lition directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lition should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lition using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

