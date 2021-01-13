Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.99 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Littelfuse in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kelley now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $1.99 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.98. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Littelfuse’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.06 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.79 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.75 EPS.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $1.01. The company had revenue of $391.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.09 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 6.77%.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on LFUS. TheStreet upgraded Littelfuse from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $289.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $218.00 price target on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $224.00.

Shares of NASDAQ LFUS opened at $280.86 on Wednesday. Littelfuse has a 52 week low of $103.63 and a 52 week high of $282.60. The stock has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.91, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $250.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $202.22.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Littelfuse during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Littelfuse in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,107,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Littelfuse by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,574 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Littelfuse during the 3rd quarter valued at about $379,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 2,529 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Nathan Zommer sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 315,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,196,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Jeffrey G. Gorski sold 1,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.14, for a total value of $228,815.40. Insiders sold a total of 100,426 shares of company stock valued at $22,514,419 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, solid state relays, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, gas discharge tubes, and position, fluid, and temperature sensors; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, integrated circuits, silicon carbide diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

