LIV Capital Acquisition (OTCMKTS:LIVKU) Trading 3.6% Higher

LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:LIVKU) shares traded up 3.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.80 and last traded at $10.80. 25,810 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 62% from the average session volume of 15,902 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.43.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.25.

About LIV Capital Acquisition (OTCMKTS:LIVKU)

LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to identify and evaluate businesses or assets with a view to complete a qualifying transaction. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico. LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. is a subsidiary of Liv Gp Master, SAP.I.

