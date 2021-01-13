Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.19.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LTHM shares. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Livent from $10.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. BidaskClub raised Livent from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Livent from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Livent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $16.50 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Livent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th.

In other news, CEO Paul W. Graves sold 4,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total value of $110,251.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 241,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,344,830.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Livent by 5,645.8% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Axel Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Livent by 2,007.2% in the 4th quarter. Axel Capital Management LLC now owns 1,685,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605,749 shares in the last quarter. S&CO Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Livent by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 59,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Livent by 70.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 941,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,442,000 after purchasing an additional 387,874 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Livent during the third quarter worth about $138,000. Institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LTHM opened at $21.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -238.11 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 3.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.18. Livent has a 52 week low of $3.95 and a 52 week high of $22.55.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $72.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.78 million. Livent had a negative net margin of 4.96% and a positive return on equity of 0.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Livent will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium based batteries, specialty polymer, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

