LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) Sets New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Evercore ISI raised their price target on the stock from $85.00 to $100.00. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock. LiveRamp traded as high as $84.59 and last traded at $83.91, with a volume of 102 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $83.68.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on RAMP. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $61.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LiveRamp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.25.

In other LiveRamp news, Director John L. Battelle sold 770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total transaction of $44,121.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,586,407.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider James F. Arra sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.24, for a total transaction of $993,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 158,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,511,426.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 224,751 shares of company stock valued at $13,488,178. Company insiders own 5.29% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RAMP. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LiveRamp in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LiveRamp in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of LiveRamp in the 3rd quarter worth $83,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in shares of LiveRamp in the 2nd quarter worth $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of -54.34 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $69.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.79.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.10. LiveRamp had a negative return on equity of 8.82% and a negative net margin of 26.19%. The business had revenue of $104.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. LiveRamp’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LiveRamp Company Profile (NYSE:RAMP)

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers IdentityLink, a true people-based identifier that provides onboarding, identity resolution, data network, and measurement and analytics solutions.

