Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Acquires 655 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management boosted its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,791 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in V. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Visa by 251.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 12,367 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after buying an additional 8,850 shares during the last quarter. S&CO Inc. increased its stake in Visa by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 5,147 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Visa by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 554,454 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $110,874,000 after buying an additional 29,158 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH increased its stake in Visa by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 155,929 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $34,107,000 after buying an additional 8,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Creeks Capital Management LP increased its stake in Visa by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management LP now owns 713,083 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $142,595,000 after buying an additional 85,703 shares during the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Visa alerts:

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.53, for a total transaction of $1,642,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,920,027.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,157 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.87, for a total transaction of $450,532.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 80,205 shares of company stock valued at $17,188,463. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:V traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $209.56. The stock had a trading volume of 250,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,357,881. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $211.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $133.93 and a one year high of $220.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $408.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Visa had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $243.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Sunday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $217.00 to $211.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.41.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Further Reading: Convertible Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.