Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Cuts Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 19.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,166 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $2,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPLV. Fure Financial Corp purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 64.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 340.4% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPLV traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.29. 263,586 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,844,551. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.70 and a 200 day moving average of $54.00. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $38.58 and a 1-year high of $62.09.

