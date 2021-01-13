Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Decreases Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management cut its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,883 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,219 shares during the quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 29,739 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 10,861 shares during the last quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP now owns 2,010,525 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $69,021,000 after acquiring an additional 161,200 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 38,968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 3,732 shares during the period. D. B. Root & Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. D. B. Root & Company LLC now owns 31,384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 31,744 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 3,156 shares during the period. 50.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE XOM traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $48.48. 1,438,726 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,478,699. The company has a market capitalization of $204.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $30.11 and a 52-week high of $69.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.62.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $46.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on XOM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Exxon Mobil from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.96.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

