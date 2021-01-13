Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Reduces Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management cut its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,217 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,784 shares during the quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,022,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,138,879,000 after buying an additional 1,628,117 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 27,847,778 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $793,940,000 after buying an additional 496,199 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 5.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,565,696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $757,388,000 after buying an additional 1,264,483 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 850.8% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 12,181,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $347,285,000 after buying an additional 10,900,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,294,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $341,442,000 after buying an additional 411,034 shares in the last quarter. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Barclays started coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp downgraded shares of AT&T from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.40.

Shares of T traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $28.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,017,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,354,098. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.69. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.08 and a 52-week high of $39.14.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $42.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.66 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 6.84%. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

