Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Trims Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management reduced its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,196 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 417 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot accounts for 2.6% of Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $7,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new stake in The Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in The Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in The Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in The Home Depot by 201.6% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 184 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. 63.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Edward P. Decker sold 25,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total transaction of $6,895,293.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 97,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,226,628.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.03, for a total transaction of $32,283.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,539,757.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD stock traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $275.80. 181,281 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,022,464. The firm has a market capitalization of $296.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.12, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $268.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $271.69. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.63 and a 52 week high of $292.95.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $33.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.03 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.53 EPS. Analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd were issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 2nd. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.54%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. BidaskClub lowered shares of The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $293.25.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

