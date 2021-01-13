LM Funding America (NASDAQ:LMFA) Trading Down 5.1%

LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMFA) shares dropped 5.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.67 and last traded at $1.87. Approximately 16,980,801 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 65,168,363 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.97.

Separately, ValuEngine cut LM Funding America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday.

Get LM Funding America alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 17.05, a quick ratio of 17.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.87 and a 200-day moving average of $0.88.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in LM Funding America stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMFA) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 112,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.73% of LM Funding America as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About LM Funding America (NASDAQ:LMFA)

LM Funding America, Inc, through its subsidiary, LM Funding, LLC, operates as a specialty finance company. It provides funding to nonprofit community associations (Associations) primarily located in the state of Florida, as well as in the states of Washington, Colorado, and Illinois. The company offers funding to Associations by purchasing their rights under delinquent accounts that are selected by the Associations arising from unpaid Association assessments.

Featured Article: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for LM Funding America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LM Funding America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.