Loki Tops 1-Day Volume of $10,949.00 (LOKI)

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 13th. One Loki coin can currently be purchased for about $0.50 or 0.00001442 BTC on popular exchanges. Loki has a market cap of $26.25 million and approximately $10,949.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Loki has traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,696.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,068.73 or 0.03080271 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $138.33 or 0.00398701 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $475.81 or 0.01371365 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $203.19 or 0.00585636 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.44 or 0.00476829 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003837 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 22.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $117.14 or 0.00337612 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00021060 BTC.

Loki Coin Profile

Loki (LOKI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 52,659,184 coins. The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Loki is loki.network/blog . Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project . Loki’s official website is loki.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Loki is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal is to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Loki is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. The ERC-20 version of loki is available as Wrapped Loki “

Loki Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using U.S. dollars.

