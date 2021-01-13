Longevity Acquisition (OTCMKTS:LOACU) Trading 9.8% Higher

Longevity Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:LOACU) traded up 9.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $17.42 and last traded at $17.42. 126 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 3,900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.86.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.50.

Longevity Acquisition Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LOACU)

Longevity Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on acquiring, engaging in a share exchange, share reconstruction and amalgamation, purchasing of assets, entering into contractual arrangements, or other business combination with one or more businesses. Longevity Acquisition Corporation was founded in 2018 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Longevity Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Longevity Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.