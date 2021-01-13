Loom Network (LOOM) Price Up 21.2% Over Last Week

Loom Network (CURRENCY:LOOM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. In the last week, Loom Network has traded up 21.2% against the dollar. One Loom Network token can currently be purchased for $0.0455 or 0.00000122 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Loom Network has a market cap of $44.17 million and approximately $16.83 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Loom Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $15.91 or 0.00042662 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00005523 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $140.23 or 0.00375959 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.42 or 0.00041345 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,543.12 or 0.04137030 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002682 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00013217 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002681 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Loom Network Token Profile

LOOM is a token. It was first traded on March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 970,520,754 tokens. Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Loom Network’s official message board is medium.com/loom-network . Loom Network’s official website is loomx.io

Loom Network Token Trading

Loom Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loom Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loom Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Loom Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Loom Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Loom Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.