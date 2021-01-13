Loop Capital Increases Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Price Target to $120.00

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Loop Capital from $83.00 to $120.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.17% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SHAK. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Wedbush lowered shares of Shake Shack from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Shake Shack from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $46.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.11.

Shares of SHAK stock opened at $101.55 on Wednesday. Shake Shack has a 12 month low of $30.01 and a 12 month high of $101.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -483.57 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $86.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.51.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.10. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 1.64% and a negative return on equity of 1.40%. The firm had revenue of $130.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Shake Shack will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Shake Shack news, COO Zach Koff sold 1,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $131,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 19,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,764,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.14, for a total transaction of $4,885,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,850.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 485,756 shares of company stock valued at $37,299,732. 14.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 1.4% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Shake Shack by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 20,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Shake Shack by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,425,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Shake Shack by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shake Shack in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.25% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

