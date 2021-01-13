Loopring [NEO] Price Up 7.5% Over Last 7 Days (LRN)

Loopring [NEO] (CURRENCY:LRN) traded 6.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. During the last seven days, Loopring [NEO] has traded up 7.5% against the US dollar. One Loopring [NEO] token can now be bought for about $0.0141 or 0.00000075 BTC on major exchanges including CoinMex, IDAX, Switcheo Network and Gate.io. Loopring [NEO] has a total market capitalization of $1.60 million and $30.00 worth of Loopring [NEO] was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002791 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000847 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 21.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.20 or 0.00028464 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.47 or 0.00110143 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.22 or 0.00251748 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.60 or 0.00063073 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000692 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.70 or 0.00060552 BTC.

Loopring [NEO] Token Profile

Loopring [NEO]’s launch date was April 8th, 2018. Loopring [NEO]’s total supply is 113,602,931 tokens. Loopring [NEO]’s official message board is medium.com/loopring-protocol . Loopring [NEO]’s official website is loopring.org . Loopring [NEO]’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg . The Reddit community for Loopring [NEO] is /r/loopring and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Loopring is an open, multilateral token exchange protocol for decentralized exchange on the Ethereum blockchain. Loopring is intended to serve as a common building block with open standards, driving interoperability among decentralized applications (DAPPs) that incorporate exchange functionality. Trades are executed by a system of Ethereum smart contracts that are publicly accessible, free to use, and that any dApp can hook into. Loopring’s token is based on the ERC20 Ethereum Token Standard and can be liquidated through a Loopring smart contract.. LRN is Loopring’s protocol token on NEO “

Buying and Selling Loopring [NEO]

Loopring [NEO] can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, Switcheo Network, IDAX, Gate.io and CoinMex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring [NEO] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loopring [NEO] should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Loopring [NEO] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

