Loopring Price Hits $0.36 on Top Exchanges (LRC)

Loopring (CURRENCY:LRC) traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. One Loopring token can currently be purchased for about $0.36 or 0.00001030 BTC on popular exchanges. Loopring has a market cap of $435.48 million and approximately $99.84 million worth of Loopring was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Loopring has traded down 22.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.83 or 0.00045329 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00006111 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.60 or 0.00411087 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.22 or 0.00043556 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,508.28 or 0.04317722 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002865 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00013646 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002863 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About Loopring

Loopring (CRYPTO:LRC) is a token. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Loopring’s total supply is 1,374,513,861 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,209,835,913 tokens. Loopring’s official message board is medium.com/loopring-protocol . The Reddit community for Loopring is /r/loopringorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loopring’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Loopring is loopring.org

Buying and Selling Loopring

Loopring can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loopring should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Loopring using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

