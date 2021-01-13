Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Acquires 19,100 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 108.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $3,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PCAR. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 6,866.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 18,962,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,619,000 after purchasing an additional 18,690,314 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,531,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,348,000 after purchasing an additional 592,303 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,201,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,380,000 after purchasing an additional 395,114 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of PACCAR in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,163,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 76.6% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 803,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,526,000 after purchasing an additional 348,630 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.69% of the company’s stock.

In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 4,302 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.50, for a total transaction of $397,935.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $584,230. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Mark C. Pigott sold 92,832 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total transaction of $8,385,514.56. Insiders have sold 103,558 shares of company stock valued at $9,380,111 over the last ninety days. 2.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of PACCAR from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Bank of America cut shares of PACCAR from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of PACCAR from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.71.

PCAR stock opened at $89.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $86.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.83. PACCAR Inc has a fifty-two week low of $49.11 and a fifty-two week high of $95.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market cap of $30.99 billion, a PE ratio of 21.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.06.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.15. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. PACCAR’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 17th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 18.63%.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

