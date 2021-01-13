Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Acquires 2,000 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 18.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $2,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 111.1% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 115.3% during the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 231.0% during the third quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the third quarter worth about $56,000. 82.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LHX stock opened at $184.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $188.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.32. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.01 and a fifty-two week high of $230.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.87 billion, a PE ratio of 30.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.80.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, VP Todd A. Taylor sold 4,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.64, for a total transaction of $968,528.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

LHX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group raised L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. BidaskClub downgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $219.00 to $199.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $248.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $234.16.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

