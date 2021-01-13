Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Acquires 3,900 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 102.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $3,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,806,742 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,725,673,000 after acquiring an additional 20,450 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 33.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 410,154 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $172,950,000 after acquiring an additional 102,671 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 5.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 315,603 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $145,518,000 after acquiring an additional 16,947 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 5.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 292,289 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $123,249,000 after acquiring an additional 15,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 270,339 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $124,648,000 after acquiring an additional 3,172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.56, for a total value of $9,011,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 107,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,391,946.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.34, for a total value of $90,468.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORLY stock opened at $495.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $35.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $453.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $453.90. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $251.51 and a 1-year high of $496.61.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $7.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 490.94% and a net margin of 14.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.08 EPS. Analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 21.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, October 28th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty retailer to purchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ORLY shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $573.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $541.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. BidaskClub lowered O’Reilly Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $573.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $480.14.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

