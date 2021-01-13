Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Acquires 9,100 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 22.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Newmont were worth $2,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 14.1% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 3.5% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 5,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. BTR Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 3.6% during the third quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 27,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. 75.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a report on Monday. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Newmont from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of Newmont from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Newmont from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.51.

NYSE:NEM opened at $62.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.14. Newmont Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.00 and a fifty-two week high of $72.22. The firm has a market cap of $50.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.83.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. This is an increase from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Newmont’s payout ratio is currently 121.21%.

In other news, EVP E Randall Engel sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.31, for a total transaction of $321,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 274,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,642,869.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO John Kitlen sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.72, for a total transaction of $119,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,015,072.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 42,815 shares of company stock worth $2,641,618. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold, copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2019, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 100.2 million ounces and land position of 68,300 square kilometers.

