Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Buys 14,700 Shares of Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 108.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 28,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,700 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $2,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products during the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. Park National Corp OH bought a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the fourth quarter worth about $257,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 3.3% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the third quarter worth about $479,558,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 26.8% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 812,203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,913,000 after acquiring an additional 171,885 shares during the period. 83.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MXIM opened at $95.82 on Wednesday. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.93 and a 52-week high of $96.71. The stock has a market cap of $25.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.75 and its 200 day moving average is $74.02. The company has a quick ratio of 4.69, a current ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 39.85% and a net margin of 30.03%. The company had revenue of $619.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $548.14 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MXIM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. BidaskClub raised Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.61.

In other Maxim Integrated Products news, Director James R. Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.22, for a total transaction of $168,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jon Imperato sold 1,680 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.53, for a total value of $135,290.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,098 shares of company stock worth $1,517,010. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

