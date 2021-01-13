Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Grows Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 22.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $2,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,365,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,725,046,000 after purchasing an additional 23,421 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,908,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,129,148,000 after purchasing an additional 389,726 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,905,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $753,033,000 after purchasing an additional 37,410 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,725,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $669,856,000 after purchasing an additional 162,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,169,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $462,128,000 after acquiring an additional 89,088 shares during the last quarter. 92.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ROP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $479.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $386.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $416.90.

Shares of NYSE ROP opened at $429.99 on Wednesday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $240.00 and a 52 week high of $455.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $422.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $413.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $45.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.06.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.13. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 29.75%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 12.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.5625 per share. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.24%.

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.67, for a total transaction of $214,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,668,092.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. It offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

