Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Grows Stock Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 22.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,200 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,500 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $2,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FCX. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,178 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 137.6% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,538 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Shares of FCX opened at $30.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.02 billion, a PE ratio of -344.30 and a beta of 2.30. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a one year low of $4.82 and a one year high of $31.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.17.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.08. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 0.73% and a positive return on equity of 1.56%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

FCX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Friday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.47.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 467,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total value of $11,776,715.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,724,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,747,502.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 485,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.27, for a total transaction of $12,255,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,890,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,776,851.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 977,387 shares of company stock worth $24,508,456. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Featured Story: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.