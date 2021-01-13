Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $2.36 Million Stock Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 21.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $2,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 232 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Shellback Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,731,000. Barings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,003,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 257.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 16,264 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $20,228,000 after purchasing an additional 11,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,472 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $19,243,000 after purchasing an additional 3,196 shares in the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on CMG. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,250.00 to $1,320.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,745.00 to $1,835.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,460.00 to $1,455.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,100.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Truist reduced their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,580.00 to $1,520.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Chipotle Mexican Grill has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,331.78.

In related news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 37,548 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,333.29, for a total transaction of $50,062,372.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 2,651 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,267.17, for a total value of $3,359,267.67. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,439,960.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CMG opened at $1,401.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $39.22 billion, a PE ratio of 167.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,355.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,257.96. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12-month low of $415.00 and a 12-month high of $1,435.52.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The restaurant operator reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.32. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 4.08%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 10.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 4th.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of September 30, 2020, it operated approximately 2,700 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and Germany. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

