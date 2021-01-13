Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Raises Stock Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 109.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,800 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,000 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in eBay were worth $3,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in eBay by 136.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,491,744 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $969,892,000 after buying an additional 10,666,647 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in eBay by 280.0% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,718,202 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $506,319,000 after buying an additional 7,160,659 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in eBay by 127.0% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 4,610,509 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $240,208,000 after buying an additional 2,579,235 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in eBay by 2,721.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 2,143,648 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $111,684,000 after buying an additional 2,067,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new position in eBay during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,825,000. 85.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other eBay news, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 5,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total value of $266,749.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,191 shares in the company, valued at $58,454.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $104,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,948 shares in the company, valued at $697,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,052 shares of company stock worth $654,339. 5.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EBAY shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on eBay from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on eBay from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub upgraded eBay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on eBay from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on eBay from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.64.

EBAY opened at $56.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $38.63 billion, a PE ratio of 7.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. eBay Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.02 and a 1 year high of $61.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.96.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The e-commerce company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 82.73% and a net margin of 50.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates the marketplace and classifieds platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. Its Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and Classifieds platform comprises a collection of brands, such as Mobile.de, Kijiji, Gumtree, Marktplaats, eBay Kleinanzeigen, and others that offer online classifieds to help people find what they are looking for in their local communities.

