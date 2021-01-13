Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Raises Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 22.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $2,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WM. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 25.4% in the second quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 5,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in Waste Management by 3.6% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 167,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,768,000 after buying an additional 5,793 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Waste Management during the second quarter valued at approximately $10,088,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Waste Management by 22.3% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 8,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Waste Management by 9,260.2% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 648,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,624,000 after buying an additional 641,268 shares during the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WM opened at $116.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $117.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.54. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.34 and a fifty-two week high of $126.79. The company has a market cap of $49.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.79, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 10.66%. Waste Management’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $0.545 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 49.55%.

Waste Management announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, December 14th that allows the company to repurchase $1.35 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Sunday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Waste Management from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. CIBC raised their price objective on Waste Management from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Waste Management from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.07.

In other news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 9,442 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.43, for a total value of $1,108,774.06. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,735,649.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 1,037 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.14, for a total value of $120,437.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,314 shares in the company, valued at $268,747.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 103,070 shares of company stock worth $12,360,123 over the last 90 days. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

