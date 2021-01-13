Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Takes Position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 38,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,358,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of JD.com by 880.2% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 20,682 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 18,572 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of JD.com by 2.6% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 66,606 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JD.com in the third quarter worth approximately $526,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of JD.com by 19.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 30,698 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 5,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of JD.com by 361.8% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 29,233 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 22,903 shares in the last quarter. 40.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of JD.com from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of JD.com from $104.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of JD.com from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.24.

Shares of JD.com stock opened at $88.54 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.03. The company has a market cap of $129.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.79, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. JD.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.70 and a 1 year high of $96.20.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The information services provider reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $3.06. The firm had revenue of $25.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.93 billion. JD.com had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 4.14%. As a group, research analysts forecast that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About JD.com

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

