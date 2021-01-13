Lululemon Athletica Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $4.53 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:LULU)

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lululemon Athletica in a research note issued on Monday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Konik now forecasts that the apparel retailer will earn $4.53 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.50. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.42 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.47 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.99 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $387.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $380.00 to $400.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $396.00 to $402.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $385.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $381.45.

Shares of LULU stock opened at $356.93 on Wednesday. Lululemon Athletica has a 12 month low of $128.85 and a 12 month high of $399.90. The company has a market cap of $46.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.79, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $361.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $339.93.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.28. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 29.76% and a net margin of 13.69%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clean Yield Group grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 68.6% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 86 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 860.0% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 96 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 216.2% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 117 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 92.9% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 135 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 77.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.11, for a total value of $764,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,112,285.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

