Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) Trading Up 5.9%

Luminar Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:LAZR)’s stock price was up 5.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $35.75 and last traded at $33.32. Approximately 13,553,928 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 82% from the average daily volume of 7,449,328 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.47.

A number of analysts have weighed in on LAZR shares. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities upgraded Luminar Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Luminar Technologies in a report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Luminar Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on Luminar Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.60.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Luminar Technologies stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Luminar Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:LAZR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000. 59.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Luminar Technologies, Inc develops and manufactures LiDAR based sensors for vehicles. It offers Iris, a sensor system that increases the visibility of vehicle drivers, as well as allows reacting safely at highway speeds. The company also provides a software that integrates with the sensor and helps the vehicle drivers.

