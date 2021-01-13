Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) (TSE:LUN) PT Set at C$14.50 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) (TSE:LUN) has been assigned a C$14.50 price objective by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the mining company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 27.42% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) from C$11.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) from C$10.80 to C$12.80 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) from C$10.25 to C$13.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$11.74.

TSE LUN traded down C$0.03 on Wednesday, reaching C$11.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,384,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,323,201. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.57. Lundin Mining Co. has a 1-year low of C$4.08 and a 1-year high of C$12.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$10.64 and its 200-day moving average is C$8.68.

Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) (TSE:LUN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The mining company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$800.47 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Lundin Mining Co. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Mikael Schauman acquired 132,000 shares of Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$4.32 per share, with a total value of C$570,240.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 214,000 shares in the company, valued at C$924,480. Also, Senior Officer Stephen Trelawney Gatley acquired 33,330 shares of Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$8.17 per share, with a total value of C$272,306.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 175,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,432,446.10. Insiders have bought a total of 228,330 shares of company stock worth $1,114,706 in the last quarter.

About Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO)

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

