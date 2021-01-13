M. Kraus & Co Buys 5,968 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

M. Kraus & Co lifted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 20.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,915 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,968 shares during the period. Otis Worldwide accounts for 1.0% of M. Kraus & Co’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. M. Kraus & Co’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $2,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the third quarter worth $119,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the second quarter worth $38,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the third quarter worth $42,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the third quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

OTIS traded down $1.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.97. The company had a trading volume of 3,167,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,923,181. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52 week low of $38.00 and a 52 week high of $68.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.63.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.88.

In related news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $65.51 per share, with a total value of $32,755.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,265. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators worldwide. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Featured Article: FinTech

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.