M. Kraus & Co Takes $3.23 Million Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

M. Kraus & Co purchased a new position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,262 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,231,000. Linde makes up about 1.3% of M. Kraus & Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Linde by 1,633.3% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Linde by 714.3% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Linde in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Linde in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Summit X LLC bought a new position in Linde in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Linde news, CEO Stephen F. Angel sold 56,000 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.91, for a total transaction of $14,722,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 461,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,416,307.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Eduardo F. Menezes sold 23,256 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total transaction of $6,119,118.72. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 117,682 shares in the company, valued at $30,964,487.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde stock traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $267.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,457,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,849,064. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.80. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $146.71 and a twelve month high of $274.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $257.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $244.56.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. Linde had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 8.56%. Equities analysts expect that Linde plc will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd were given a $0.963 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $3.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.45%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LIN. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $285.00 price target on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Linde from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Linde from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, HSBC raised Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $272.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Linde presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.00.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

