M.T.I Wireless Edge Ltd. (MWE.L) (LON:MWE) Shares Up 1.2%

M.T.I Wireless Edge Ltd. (MWE.L) (LON:MWE)’s stock price shot up 1.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 84.70 ($1.11) and last traded at GBX 84.50 ($1.10). 87,540 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 464,327 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 83.50 ($1.09).

The stock has a market capitalization of £74.82 million and a P/E ratio of 23.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 67.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 48.25.

About M.T.I Wireless Edge Ltd. (MWE.L) (LON:MWE)

M.T.I Wireless Edge Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets antennas and accessories for the commercial and military sectors. It operates through three divisions: Antenna; Water Control and Management; and Distribution & Professional Consulting Services. The company offers broadband, tactical, and specialized communications antennas; antenna systems; RFID antennas that include reader and UHF near field antennas; military antennas, such as airborne, ground, and naval and submarine antennas; and MIMO, dual slant, double dual slant, omni, and base station and CPE antennas, as well as off the shelf, flat, and parabolic antennas.

