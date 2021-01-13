M Winkworth PLC (WINK.L) (LON:WINK) Announces Dividend of GBX 1.80

M Winkworth PLC (WINK.L) (LON:WINK) announced a dividend on Wednesday, January 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.80 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, February 18th. This represents a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON WINK traded up GBX 12.50 ($0.16) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 155 ($2.03). 2,622 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,932. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.69, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The company has a market cap of £19.74 million and a PE ratio of 16.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 148.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 139.66. M Winkworth PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 65.26 ($0.85) and a 52 week high of GBX 185 ($2.42).

Get M Winkworth PLC (WINK.L) alerts:

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of M Winkworth PLC (WINK.L) in a research report on Wednesday.

M Winkworth PLC operates as a franchisor to the Winkworth estate agencies in the United Kingdom, France, and Portugal. It is involved in the provision of estate agency sales franchising, residential lettings, and letting and property management services under the Winkworth brand. The company was founded in 1835 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for M Winkworth PLC (WINK.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M Winkworth PLC (WINK.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.