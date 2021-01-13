MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) Price Target Raised to $70.00 at Piper Sandler

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.12% from the company’s previous close.

MTSI has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Friday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. MACOM Technology Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.18.

Shares of MTSI opened at $61.88 on Wednesday. MACOM Technology Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $15.03 and a fifty-two week high of $63.30. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 2.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 5.07.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. MACOM Technology Solutions had a negative net margin of 8.69% and a positive return on equity of 10.47%. The business had revenue of $147.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that MACOM Technology Solutions will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, Chairman John L. Ocampo sold 55,000 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.08, for a total value of $2,369,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas J. Carlson sold 3,950 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.52, for a total transaction of $140,304.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,747,655.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 223,333 shares of company stock worth $9,581,984. 32.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,693,920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $161,237,000 after acquiring an additional 300,872 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,032,682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,121,000 after purchasing an additional 173,911 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors increased its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 593,892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,198,000 after purchasing an additional 237,591 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 502,871 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,103,000 after purchasing an additional 149,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 126.6% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 461,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,702,000 after purchasing an additional 257,993 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.37% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

