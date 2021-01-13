Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $90.00.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MGLN shares. Stephens lowered shares of Magellan Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Magellan Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Magellan Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th.

Get Magellan Health alerts:

In other Magellan Health news, CEO Mostafa Kamal sold 2,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.69, for a total transaction of $222,574.17. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $225,044.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey N. West sold 2,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $209,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,313 shares in the company, valued at $1,945,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,915 shares of company stock valued at $2,492,622 in the last three months. Company insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Magellan Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magellan Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,513,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Magellan Health by 1.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,873,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP grew its stake in shares of Magellan Health by 24.1% during the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 7,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Magellan Health by 60.0% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 3,551 shares during the last quarter. 89.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGLN stock opened at $94.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Magellan Health has a 52-week low of $30.60 and a 52-week high of $95.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $83.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 1.22.

Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Magellan Health had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 5.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Magellan Health will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Magellan Health

Magellan Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare management services in the United States. The company operates in Healthcare and Pharmacy Management segments. The Healthcare segment offers carve-out management services for behavioral health; employee assistance plans (EAP); and other areas of specialty healthcare, including diagnostic imaging, musculoskeletal management, cardiac, and physical medicine.

Featured Article: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.