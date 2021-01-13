Magna International Inc. (MG.TO) (TSE:MG) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.09

Magna International Inc. (MG.TO) (TSE:MG) (NYSE:MGA)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.10, with a volume of 691530 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$96.69.
MG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Magna International Inc. (MG.TO) from C$77.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Magna International Inc. (MG.TO) from C$52.00 to C$61.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th.
The stock has a market capitalization of C$28.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$85.63 and its 200 day moving average is C$71.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.12.
In related news, Senior Officer Vincent Joseph Galifi sold 53,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$86.87, for a total value of C$4,647,762.81. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 290,392 shares in the company, valued at C$25,226,120.73. Also, Senior Officer Guenther Friedrich Apfalter sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$76.90, for a total transaction of C$3,076,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 73,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,688,523.70. Over the last three months, insiders sold 450,238 shares of company stock worth $36,825,365.
About Magna International Inc. (MG.TO) (TSE:MG)
Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.
