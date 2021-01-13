Magna International Inc. (MG.TO) (TSE:MG) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.09

Magna International Inc. (MG.TO) (TSE:MG) (NYSE:MGA)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.10, with a volume of 691530 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$96.69.

MG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Magna International Inc. (MG.TO) from C$77.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Magna International Inc. (MG.TO) from C$52.00 to C$61.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th.

Get Magna International Inc. (MG.TO) alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of C$28.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$85.63 and its 200 day moving average is C$71.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.12.

Magna International Inc. (MG.TO) (TSE:MG) (NYSE:MGA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported C$2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.77 by C$0.83. The business had revenue of C$12.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$11.85 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Magna International Inc. will post 7.1899994 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Vincent Joseph Galifi sold 53,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$86.87, for a total value of C$4,647,762.81. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 290,392 shares in the company, valued at C$25,226,120.73. Also, Senior Officer Guenther Friedrich Apfalter sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$76.90, for a total transaction of C$3,076,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 73,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,688,523.70. Over the last three months, insiders sold 450,238 shares of company stock worth $36,825,365.

About Magna International Inc. (MG.TO) (TSE:MG)

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

Featured Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Magna International Inc. (MG.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna International Inc. (MG.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.