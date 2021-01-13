Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.50.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MGY shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. MKM Partners cut shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th.

Get Magnolia Oil & Gas alerts:

MGY opened at $8.96 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 2.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.45 and its 200 day moving average is $6.23. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 12-month low of $3.23 and a 12-month high of $12.61.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $121.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.77 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a negative net margin of 199.68% and a negative return on equity of 1.06%. As a group, analysts predict that Magnolia Oil & Gas will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Stephen I. Chazen acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.77 per share, with a total value of $230,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MGY. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 75.3% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,475,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,946 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 35.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,270,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,820,000 after purchasing an additional 848,092 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the third quarter valued at $4,285,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 19.9% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,202,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,558,000 after purchasing an additional 531,224 shares during the period. Finally, SIR Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 60.1% during the third quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,306,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,757,000 after purchasing an additional 490,616 shares during the period. 62.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company's properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

Further Reading: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.