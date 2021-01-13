MaidSafeCoin Price Down 10.3% Over Last 7 Days (MAID)

MaidSafeCoin (CURRENCY:MAID) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. In the last week, MaidSafeCoin has traded down 10.3% against the US dollar. MaidSafeCoin has a market capitalization of $133.18 million and approximately $760,671.00 worth of MaidSafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MaidSafeCoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.29 or 0.00000831 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002824 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000855 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 23.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.26 or 0.00028976 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.47 or 0.00111444 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.44 or 0.00261020 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.48 or 0.00063468 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000704 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.81 or 0.00061569 BTC.

About MaidSafeCoin

MaidSafeCoin’s launch date was April 22nd, 2014. MaidSafeCoin’s total supply is 452,552,412 tokens. The official website for MaidSafeCoin is safenetwork.tech . MaidSafeCoin’s official message board is safenetforum.org . The Reddit community for MaidSafeCoin is /r/maidsafe and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MaidSafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @maidsafe and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Client applications can access, store, mutate and communicate on the network. The clients allow people to anonymously join the network and cannot prevent people joining. Data is presented to clients as virtual drives mounted on their machines, application data, internal to applications, communication data as well as dynamic data that is manipulated via client applications depending on the programming methods employed. Examples of client apps are; cloud storage, encrypted messaging, web sites, crypto wallets, document processing of any data provided by any program, distributed databases, research sharing of documents, research and ideas with IPR protection if required, document signing, contract signing, decentralized co-operative groups or companies, trading mechanisms and many others. The clients can access every Internet service known today and introduce many services currently not possible with a centralised architecture. These clients, when accessing the network, will ensure that users never type another password to access any further services. The client contains many cryptographically secured key pairs and can use these automatically sign requests for session management or membership of any network service. Therefore, a website with membership can present a join button and merely clicking that would sign an authority and allow access in the future. Digital voting, aggregated news, knowledge transfer of even very secret information is now all possible, and this is just the beginning! “

Buying and Selling MaidSafeCoin

MaidSafeCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MaidSafeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MaidSafeCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MaidSafeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

